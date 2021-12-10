Zacks: Analysts Expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $1.00. CyrusOne reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CONE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $89.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $89.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 217.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 507.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,350,000 after buying an additional 1,877,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after buying an additional 1,322,792 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in CyrusOne by 33,122.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,126,000 after acquiring an additional 877,419 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,958,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,698,000 after acquiring an additional 580,497 shares during the last quarter.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

