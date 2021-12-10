Zacks: Analysts Expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.68. 30,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,712. The stock has a market cap of $688.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,240,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,579 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 782,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 540.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 659,072 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,730,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 293,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.