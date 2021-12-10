Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEB. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

NYSE:PEB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.91. 39,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,344. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.44%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,354 shares of company stock worth $529,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

