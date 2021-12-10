Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to post $3.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.55 million and the lowest is $3.51 million. Intellicheck reported sales of $3.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year sales of $16.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $16.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.20 million, with estimates ranging from $17.88 million to $22.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%.

IDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

IDN traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,987. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $105.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.49 and a beta of 1.80. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 361,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 26.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intellicheck by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the second quarter worth $50,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

