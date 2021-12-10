Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.77. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,858 shares of company stock worth $195,346 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HMN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.14. 104,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,473. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.59. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $36.36 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.