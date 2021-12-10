Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.09. Brooks Automation posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $104.55 on Tuesday. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

About Brooks Automation

Azenta, Inc engages in providing �life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (AZTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.