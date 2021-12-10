Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $882.17

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 882.17 ($11.70) and traded as low as GBX 790 ($10.48). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 799 ($10.60), with a volume of 8,672 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 850.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 882.17. The stock has a market cap of £467.23 million and a P/E ratio of 532.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

