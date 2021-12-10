YouGov (LON:YOU) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,640 at Berenberg Bank

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($19.89) to GBX 1,640 ($21.75) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on YOU. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.63) price target on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital cut shares of YouGov to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,455 ($19.29) to GBX 1,300 ($17.24) in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.63) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of YOU opened at GBX 1,538 ($20.40) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 150.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,372.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,283.62. YouGov has a 12 month low of GBX 900.60 ($11.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,590 ($21.08).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from YouGov’s previous dividend of $5.00. YouGov’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

