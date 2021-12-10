YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Medpace in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 13,962.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total value of $2,091,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total value of $3,378,777.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,119,600 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $206.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.64. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.74 and a 12-month high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

