YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,937 Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPO. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPO. Truist upped their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $73,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $122.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.56. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.13 and a 52 week high of $127.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

