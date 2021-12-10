YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Globant by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,525,000 after purchasing an additional 385,544 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,256,000 after acquiring an additional 478,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $351,369,000 after acquiring an additional 49,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,012,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,947,000 after acquiring an additional 105,164 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.90.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $276.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 133.54 and a beta of 1.42. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $173.34 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

