YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $298,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in International Paper by 107.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 85.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.