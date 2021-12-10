YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $226,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

NYSE WEC opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.05 and its 200 day moving average is $92.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

