YGGDRASH Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. During the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00041559 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.