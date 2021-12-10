Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Critical Contrast

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Yext and DoubleDown Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -23.17% -41.15% -15.05% DoubleDown Interactive N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Yext and DoubleDown Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 1 1 2 0 2.25 DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00

Yext presently has a consensus target price of $15.88, suggesting a potential upside of 50.47%. DoubleDown Interactive has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 79.39%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than Yext.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.3% of Yext shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Yext shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yext and DoubleDown Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $354.66 million 3.86 -$94.69 million ($0.70) -15.07 DoubleDown Interactive $358.34 million 2.12 $53.62 million N/A N/A

DoubleDown Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than Yext.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats Yext on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. It offers the Yext Knowledge Engine package on subscription basis, which has an access to Listings, Pages, Reviews and other features. The Listing feature provides customers with control over their digital presence, including their location and other related attributes published on the used third-party applications. The Pages feature allows customers to establish landing pages on their own websites and to manage digital content on those sites, including calls to action. The Reviews presence enables customers to encourage and facilitate reviews from end consumers. The company was founded by Howard Lerman, Brent Metz, and Brian Distelburger in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

