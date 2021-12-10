Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Given a C$5.50 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

CSFB set a C$5.50 target price on Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.68.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of YRI opened at C$4.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 28.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.85.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$569.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.2108219 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.44%.

In other news, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 158,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,028.88. Also, Director Daniel Racine bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$77,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 588,898 shares in the company, valued at C$3,034,002.50.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.