Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading Up 8%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) shares were up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 37,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,793,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $71.31 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YALA. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,980,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Yalla Group by 177.0% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 342,980 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Yalla Group by 81.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 167,968 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Yalla Group by 973.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 152,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

