Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading Up 8%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) shares were up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 37,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,793,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.
The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $71.31 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.
About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.
Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.