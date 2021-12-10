XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives $120.52 Average Price Target from Analysts

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.64.
Several brokerages have issued reports on XPO. Truist Securities cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of XPO opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 435.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.4% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 293.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
