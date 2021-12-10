XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives $120.52 Average Price Target from Analysts

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPO. Truist Securities cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of XPO opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.60.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 435.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.4% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 293.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

