X-CASH Market Cap Reaches $2.98 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. X-CASH has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $285,035.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 24.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004283 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

