Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

WH opened at $81.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $53.58 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average of $76.28.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,063,000 after buying an additional 247,403 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $223,410,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,010,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,432,000 after buying an additional 87,653 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,491,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,331,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,131,000 after buying an additional 193,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.