Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Hits $7.67 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $502,952.41 and approximately $8,137.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $7.67 or 0.00015861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00056563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,105.56 or 0.08494728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00059604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00078730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,288.69 or 0.99913120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

