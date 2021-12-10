Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,559 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of Worthington Industries worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WOR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

NYSE WOR opened at $51.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.06. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 6.69%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

