Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Sells $475,399.68 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.68, for a total value of $475,399.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workday alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,577 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.48, for a total value of $686,718.96.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $435,723.86.

Workday stock opened at $279.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.06 and its 200-day moving average is $255.46. The company has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,104.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Workday by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Workday by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Workday by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDAY. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.