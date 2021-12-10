Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Receives GBX 264.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 264.33 ($3.51).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRW shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 254 ($3.37) to GBX 285 ($3.78) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

LON MRW opened at GBX 286.40 ($3.80) on Tuesday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.30 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 297 ($3.94). The stock has a market cap of £6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 287.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

