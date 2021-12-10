Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Receives GBX 264.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 264.33 ($3.51).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRW shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 254 ($3.37) to GBX 285 ($3.78) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

LON MRW opened at GBX 286.40 ($3.80) on Tuesday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.30 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 297 ($3.94). The stock has a market cap of £6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 287.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

