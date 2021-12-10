WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.63

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and traded as high as $44.09. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $43.94, with a volume of 116,904 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DON. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth about $60,000.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

