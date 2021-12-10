WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.08 and last traded at $79.29. Approximately 30,671 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 34,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.52.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

