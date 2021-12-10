WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Purchased by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,931,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,525 shares during the quarter. WisdomTree Investments accounts for approximately 2.4% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $10,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Shares of WETF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,572. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.14 million, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.73. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

