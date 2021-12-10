Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Gap Down to $262.78

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $262.78, but opened at $255.63. Winmark shares last traded at $257.77, with a volume of 5 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $934.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.16.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.15 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 292.99% and a net margin of 48.80%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $7.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. Winmark’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In related news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $766,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 5,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.66, for a total value of $1,139,437.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,512 shares of company stock valued at $9,002,991 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Winmark by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Winmark by 465.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Winmark by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Winmark by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Winmark by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

