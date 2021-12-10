William H. Lyon Sells 97,810 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $3,345,102.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on TMHC. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.