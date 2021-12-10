William H. Lyon Sells 97,810 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $3,345,102.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMHC. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

