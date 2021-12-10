William F. Feehery Sells 70,000 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,943,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $27.90 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a PE ratio of -66.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Certara by 48.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 127.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Certara by 80,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Certara during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Certara during the third quarter worth $68,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.