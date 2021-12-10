Wickes Group (LON:WIX) PT Raised to GBX 450 at Liberum Capital

Wickes Group (LON:WIX) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 420 ($5.57) to GBX 450 ($5.97) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 313 ($4.15) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 280 ($3.71) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.77) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.77) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 356 ($4.72).

Shares of WIX stock opened at GBX 237 ($3.14) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of £615.34 million and a P/E ratio of 11.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 225.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 239.56. Wickes Group has a 52 week low of GBX 204 ($2.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 288.40 ($3.82).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

In other news, insider Christopher Rogers bought 20,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £45,810.89 ($60,749.09).

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

