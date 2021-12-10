Whiteheart (WHITE) Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last Week

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and $70,068.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for about $596.35 or 0.01233019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.17 or 0.08291450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00083581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00057163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,262.27 or 0.99787226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

