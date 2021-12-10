WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Receives GBX 2,019.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,019.14 ($26.78).

A number of analysts have commented on SMWH shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($28.91) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.21) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.40) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.50) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,564 ($20.74) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

WH Smith stock opened at GBX 1,404.15 ($18.62) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,576.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,628.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58. WH Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 1,306.50 ($17.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,064 ($27.37).

In other news, insider Nicky Dulieu purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,532 ($20.32) per share, for a total transaction of £38,300 ($50,789.02). Also, insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($22.13), for a total transaction of £496,827.92 ($658,835.59).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

