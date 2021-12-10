WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 645 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

WFA of San Diego LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 128,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 178,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.46. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,870. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $21.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.