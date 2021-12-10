WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases 8,033 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 11,430.8% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,658,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592,319 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,827,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,487,000 after buying an additional 353,260 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $341,594,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,934,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,913,000 after buying an additional 223,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,778,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,036,000 after buying an additional 1,123,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $109.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,475. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.15 and a 52-week high of $116.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.