WFA of San Diego LLC Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WFA of San Diego LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $13.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $646.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $637.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $614.32. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

