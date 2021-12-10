WFA of San Diego LLC Has $469,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $130,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,403 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.00.

