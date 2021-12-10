WFA of San Diego LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

WFA of San Diego LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,276 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WFA of San Diego LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 197,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 94,880 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,487. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.