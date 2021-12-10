WFA of San Diego LLC Buys Shares of 4,566 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after buying an additional 3,523,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,943,000 after buying an additional 3,279,454 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after buying an additional 2,137,578 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,221,000 after buying an additional 1,981,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,892,000 after buying an additional 1,747,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock remained flat at $$38.41 on Friday. 19,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,129. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.76.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

