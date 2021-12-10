WFA of San Diego LLC Acquires 420 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

IJR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.24. 131,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,066,479. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.63 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

