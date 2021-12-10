Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.90 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $148.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $436.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

