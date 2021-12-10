West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of West Japan Railway from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. West Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.42.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

