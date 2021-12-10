West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 275 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.5% of West Family Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

NYSE:MCD opened at $262.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.74 and its 200 day moving average is $241.08. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $263.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

