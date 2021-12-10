West Family Investments Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.7% of West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 390,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,044.54, for a total transaction of $408,038,061.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,230,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,108,921. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.97.

TSLA opened at $1,003.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 324.86, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,008.47 and a 200 day moving average of $795.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.