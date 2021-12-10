West Family Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 168,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 4.0% of West Family Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. West Family Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,064 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8,754.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,684,000 after buying an additional 1,323,613 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% in the second quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,109,000 after buying an additional 1,067,288 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,170,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 218.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 788,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after buying an additional 540,650 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.76 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.90.

