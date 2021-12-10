Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 66.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

VIOV opened at $179.70 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.