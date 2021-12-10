Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,597 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Stitch Fix worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $20.05 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.48 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $1,144,512.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SFIX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

