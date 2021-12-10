Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169,178 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nokia were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the second quarter worth approximately $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 11,783.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,217,000 after buying an additional 20,356,782 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 59.1% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,440,000 after buying an additional 7,502,716 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Nokia by 1,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nokia by 346.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

