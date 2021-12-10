Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 33,363 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,363 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.77% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 238,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 70,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 187,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.