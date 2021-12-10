Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 49,272 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,272 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.47% of Mitek Systems worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at $2,946,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 19.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MITK opened at $17.34 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $763.38 million, a PE ratio of 91.27 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $19.12.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $46,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,386 shares of company stock worth $766,151. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MITK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

